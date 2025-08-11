Crawley man who caused fatal crash in friend's car jailed

A Crawley man has been jailed after crashing his friend's BMW and causing a fatal crash.

Sussex Police said Danyaal Zubair, 28, of Lucas Close, Maidenbower, was driving a black BMW 335 that he had borrowed from a friend on the morning of February 9, 2023.

After exiting the Ifield Roundabout into Ifield Avenue westbound at speed, Sussex Police said he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a red Honda Jazz travelling on the other side of the road.

Police said a third vehicle – a maroon Nissan saloon car – unable to stop in time, collided with the BMW on the eastbound side of the road.

Danyaal Zubair, 28, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on August 8. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police said the driver of the Nissan suffered minor injuries, however the driver of the Honda Jazz was mechanically trapped inside the vehicle, and after being freed was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Zubair was arrested at the scene after a DrugsWipe tested positive for cannabis.

Sussex Police said the driver of the Honda Jazz, 78-year-old David Pollard, experienced medical complications from his injuries relating to the collision, and died on February 13, 2023.

This led to the further arrest of Zubair on March 10 on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was released under investigation while a series of enquiries were undertaken.

As the evidence mounted, on July 31, 2024, Sussex Police said Zubair was charged with causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving and causing death by driving a vehicle while unlicensed or uninsured.

He appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court a month later on August 28, pleaded not guilty to both offences and was released on bail.

Zubair continued to plead not guilty at his plea hearing at Lewes Crown Court on September 25, 2024.

On March 24 this year, Sussex Police said Zubair changed his plea to guilty to causing death by careless driving, and causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured.

He received an interim six-month driving disqualification ahead of his sentencing.

Undeterred, Sussex Police said Zubair took to the roads again and on April 22, less than a month later, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified, and driving whilst uninsured.

He was charged with the offences and appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court the next day, where he was jailed for 12 weeks.

Sussex Police said the 28-year-old appeared in Hove Crown Court on Friday, August 8 and was sentenced to two years imprisonment and given a three-year driving ban with a requirement to take an extended retest.

Detective Constable Sean Stapley of the Serious Collisions Investigations Unit said: “I am pleased to see that the courts have recognised that the actions of Zubair were responsible for the death of David Pollard.

“Speeding and driving carelessly or dangerously are two of the ‘Fatal Five’ factors that often lead to serious or fatal collisions.

“These incidents can have a devastating impact on everyone involved, as well as their loved ones.

“Our thoughts remain with David’s family, and while we recognise that nothing will make up for the tragic loss of life, the sentencing today may bring some peace that the offender was brought to justice.”