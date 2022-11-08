On January 15 this year, a 53-year-old local man was out walking his dog in Waterlea, Crawley, when he came across his friend, police said.

Police said they began chatting, before they were approached by 26-year-old Callum Beale, of nearby Greenacres, who demanded they move away from the area.

This developed into an argument, before Beale punched the victim several times, causing facial injuries, police added.

Crawley man Callum Beale, who launched an unprovoked attack on a dog walker, has been jailed, Sussex Police has reported. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Police were called and Beale was arrested for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, Sussex Police reported. Police said he claimed he acted in self-defence after the victim held him in a headlock, but witness reports contradicted his claims.

Police said Beale was charged with the offence and pleaded not guilty, but was found guilty by jury at Lewes Crown Court on October 14.