Crawley man who seriously assaulted another man across seven-hour period jailed

A man who seriously assaulted another man across a seven-hour period has been jailed, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Younes Benmohammed has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent following an incident in Crawley, police confirmed.

Sussex Police said he spent the evening of March 6, 2020 drinking and playing poker with friends at an address in Lewes Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Benmohammed and his victim, a 36-year-old man, were alone at the end of the night, he started to verbally abuse him, police added.

Younes Benmohammed has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for causing grievous bodily harm with intent following an incident in Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police said what followed was hours of physical abuse.

Police said Benmohammed, 45, of Hawkhurst Walk, Crawley, also got a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his victim in the hand and across his body.

Sussex Police said he then demanded thousands of pounds to let the victim go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the victim was eventually released and was taken to the East Surrey Hospital.

Sussex Police said Benmohammed was arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Following a trial at Lewes Crown Court, he was found guilty on December 18.

Investigating Officer Ellie Mannan said: “This was an extremely challenging case which has lasted for over three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a traumatising incident for the victim and no one should have to suffer this sort of abuse.