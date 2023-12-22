Crawley man who seriously assaulted another man across seven-hour period jailed
Younes Benmohammed has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent following an incident in Crawley, police confirmed.
Sussex Police said he spent the evening of March 6, 2020 drinking and playing poker with friends at an address in Lewes Close.
When Benmohammed and his victim, a 36-year-old man, were alone at the end of the night, he started to verbally abuse him, police added.
Sussex Police said what followed was hours of physical abuse.
Police said Benmohammed, 45, of Hawkhurst Walk, Crawley, also got a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his victim in the hand and across his body.
Sussex Police said he then demanded thousands of pounds to let the victim go.
Police said the victim was eventually released and was taken to the East Surrey Hospital.
Sussex Police said Benmohammed was arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Following a trial at Lewes Crown Court, he was found guilty on December 18.
Investigating Officer Ellie Mannan said: “This was an extremely challenging case which has lasted for over three years.
“It was a traumatising incident for the victim and no one should have to suffer this sort of abuse.
“It ended up being a fantastic result and the team has made sure Benmohammed is off the streets for a long time.”