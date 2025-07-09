Crawley man with links to Gatwick and Horley reported missing

A man from Crawley who has links to Gatwick and Horley has been reported missing by Sussex Police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are seeking to locate 61-year-old Elvis, who was last seen in Crawley at around 6am on Tuesday (July 8).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Elvis, who has been reported missing from Crawley.

“He was last seen around 6am on Tuesday (8 July).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are searching for Elvis, who has been reported missing from Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Elvis, 61, is described as small, skinny build, with short grey and black hair.

“He has his name tattooed on his arm.

“He is believed to be wearing green and white trousers and a dark green t-shirt (as shown in the photo).

“We don’t believe he is wearing any shoes.

“He has links to Crawley, Gatwick and Horley.

“If you can help find him, please call 101 quoting serial 444 of 09/07.”