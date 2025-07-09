Crawley man with links to Gatwick and Horley reported missing
Police are seeking to locate 61-year-old Elvis, who was last seen in Crawley at around 6am on Tuesday (July 8).
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Elvis, who has been reported missing from Crawley.
“He was last seen around 6am on Tuesday (8 July).
“Elvis, 61, is described as small, skinny build, with short grey and black hair.
“He has his name tattooed on his arm.
“He is believed to be wearing green and white trousers and a dark green t-shirt (as shown in the photo).
“We don’t believe he is wearing any shoes.
“He has links to Crawley, Gatwick and Horley.
“If you can help find him, please call 101 quoting serial 444 of 09/07.”