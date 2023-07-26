A murder investigation following the death of an 18-year-old man in Crawley in February is continuing, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Police said that a man died after he was stabbed in Malthouse Road, close to Crawley railway station, on the afternoon of Monday, February 20.

Sussex Police told the Crawley Observer on Tuesday, July 25, that detectives would still like to hear from anyone with information about the incident who may not yet have spoken to police. They said people can make a report online or call 101, quoting Operation Gateford. Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555 111.

A forensic team at the scene in February. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Four people remain on conditional bail; one has been released with no further action.

“An 18-year-old man from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on conditional bail until 17 August. An 18-year-old woman from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on conditional bail until 16 August. An 18-year-old man from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on conditional bail until 17 August.

“A 19-year-old woman from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on conditional bail until 17 August.

“A 17-year-old boy from Worthing, arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a knife in public, has been released with no further action in respect of murder, but released under investigation for the knife offence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad