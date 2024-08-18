Sussex Police has arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Crawley on Sunday morning (August 18).

"Officers were called to Station Way at around 7.10am and a woman was found with injuries nearby,” the police wrote in a social media post.

"Despite the best efforts of paramedics, she has tragically passed away.

“We quickly located a suspect nearby, who is now in custody.

“There will be officers in the area conducting enquiries, so please speak to them if you have any concerns.”

Sussex Police said it had been alerted to a ‘report of an altercation’ between a man and a woman.

"The area was searched and a woman was found in a car park nearby with stab injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

"She was treated by paramedics, but was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

“A wider search was launched to locate a suspect, and a 26-year-old man from Crawley was located quickly in Stephenson Road and arrested on suspicion of murder.”

Since these statements were made, British Transport Police (BTP) has taken over control of the investigation due to the location of the incident.

Sussex Police is still involved but BTP is the lead agency.

A scene guard remains in place while BTP carry out a forensic examination of the scene.

The suspect remained in custody on Monday (August 19) morning.

Superintendent Rachel Swinney of Sussex Police said: “This is a tragic incident that has seen a young woman lose her life, and we are working hard to understand exactly what has happened.

“Officers were able to swiftly bring a suspect into custody and we are not currently searching for anyone else.

“There will now be an increased police presence in what is a busy area of Crawley as we carry out our enquiries. I would urge anyone with any concerns to please speak to an officer at the scene.

“Similarly, anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Venn.”

BTP Senior Investigating Officer, Sam Blackburn, said: “Our specialist family liaison officers are providing support to the victim’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this time.

“We are urging anyone with any information or anyone who witnessed events leading up to the woman’s death to get in touch with us.”

