Crawley Police advises residents on how to protect parcels from being stolen

Crawley Police have advised people on how to protect their parcels over the summer holidays.
By Ellis Peters
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:24 BST

The advice was posted on Crawley Police’s Facebook page.

The post said: “Busy ordering summer essentials? Don’t let burglars get hold of your goodies before you do!

“Redirect – If you aren’t going be in, arrange a new delivery date.

Crawley Police advises residents on how to protect parcels from being stolen. Picture: PA/Joe GiddensCrawley Police advises residents on how to protect parcels from being stolen. Picture: PA/Joe Giddens
“Neighbours become good friends – Ask next door if they would be happy to take a package in for you.

“Out of sight - Provide a safe space for delivery drivers to leave your parcels in

“Find advice on all aspects of home security https://orlo.uk/1hLuC

“Don’t let burglars grab and run.”