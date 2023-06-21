Crawley Police advises residents on how to protect parcels from being stolen

The advice was posted on Crawley Police’s Facebook page.
The post said: “Busy ordering summer essentials? Don’t let burglars get hold of your goodies before you do!
“Redirect – If you aren’t going be in, arrange a new delivery date.
“Neighbours become good friends – Ask next door if they would be happy to take a package in for you.
“Out of sight - Provide a safe space for delivery drivers to leave your parcels in
“Find advice on all aspects of home security https://orlo.uk/1hLuC
“Don’t let burglars grab and run.”