Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
2 minutes ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
1 hour ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
2 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
2 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event

Crawley Police issue advice to residents on how to avoid home burglaries

A warning has been issued to Crawley residents about the threat of home burglaries.

By Ellis Peters
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:52 BST

Crawley Police published a post on its Facebook page advising on ways people can prevent homes from being targeted by thieves.

The post said: “Burglaries are often the result of burglars gaining entry through open or unlocked doors and windows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Ensure windows and doors are in good condition.

Most Popular
Crawley Police issue advice to residents on how to avoid home burglariesCrawley Police issue advice to residents on how to avoid home burglaries
Crawley Police issue advice to residents on how to avoid home burglaries

“Keep your doors and windows locked, especially if you are elsewhere in the house.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Keep side gates locked at all time.

“Make sure ladders and tools outside are put away.”

See more: Crawley road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week, Crawley MP visits Crawley Community Transport to congratulate them on winning Gatwick Diamond Award, 7 reasons to move to Sussex in 2023, according to an AI chatbot

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you would like to find out more, please visit: https://www.sussex.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlo