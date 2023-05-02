A warning has been issued to Crawley residents about the threat of home burglaries.

Crawley Police published a post on its Facebook page advising on ways people can prevent homes from being targeted by thieves.

The post said: “Burglaries are often the result of burglars gaining entry through open or unlocked doors and windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ensure windows and doors are in good condition.

Crawley Police issue advice to residents on how to avoid home burglaries

“Keep your doors and windows locked, especially if you are elsewhere in the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Keep side gates locked at all time.

“Make sure ladders and tools outside are put away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad