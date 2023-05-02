Crawley Police issue advice to residents on how to avoid home burglaries

Crawley Police published a post on its Facebook page advising on ways people can prevent homes from being targeted by thieves.
The post said: “Burglaries are often the result of burglars gaining entry through open or unlocked doors and windows.
“Ensure windows and doors are in good condition.
“Keep your doors and windows locked, especially if you are elsewhere in the house.
“Keep side gates locked at all time.
“Make sure ladders and tools outside are put away.”
If you would like to find out more, please visit: https://www.sussex.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/?utm_source=Facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=Orlo