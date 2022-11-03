Crawley Police issue dispersal order in the town centre due to reports of disorder and anti-social behaviour
A section 34 dispersal order has been put in place in the town centre.
The dispersal order is a result of reports of disorder and anti-social behaviour.
It will come into effect from 7pm on Friday. November 4 to 7pm on Sunday, November 6.
A tweet issued by Crawley Police said: “As a result of reports of disorder and anti-social behaviour in Crawley town centre, a Section 34 dispersal order has been put in place from 7pm on Friday, November 4 to 7pm on Sunday, November 6.”