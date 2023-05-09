Crawley Police issues warning to ‘mini motor’ bike riders as summer approaches

The warning appeared on Crawley Police’s Facebook page.
The post said: “As summer approaches, just a gentle reminder to members of the public relating to off-road bikes, mini motors, and mini petrol quad bikes.
“It remains illegal to drive any motor operated vehicle on a public road without valid insurance, registration plates and valid driving licence. There is no need for a reminder to say that driving on a footpath also remains illegal regardless.
“If you get caught, you will leave us with no option apart from seizing your motor vehicle on the spot, it may result in traffic offences against your name and being summoned to court.”