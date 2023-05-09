A warning has been issued by Crawley Police to “off-road bikes, mini motors, and mini petrol quad bikes” riders who wish to use their vehicles on public roads.

The warning appeared on Crawley Police’s Facebook page.

The post said: “As summer approaches, just a gentle reminder to members of the public relating to off-road bikes, mini motors, and mini petrol quad bikes.

“It remains illegal to drive any motor operated vehicle on a public road without valid insurance, registration plates and valid driving licence. There is no need for a reminder to say that driving on a footpath also remains illegal regardless.

Crawley Police issues warning to ‘mini motor’ bike riders as summer approaches

