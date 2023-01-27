Crawley police urge residents to register their gold items to deter thieves

According to the police, “items of gold jewellery are preferred items for thieves to steal, due to the value of gold.”
These thefts can happen at residents’ homes and it is known that thieves target homes following a wedding or other festivities.
Crawley Police put a post on its Facebook page offering advice to residents.
The post said: ”Extra care needs to be taken if there are more valuables in your home, for example, additional jewellery or presents following a wedding, during festival times or other celebrations.
“You can register your jewellery items free here: https://orlo.uk/BHWDb”
See more: Crawley MP signs Holocaust Educational Trust Book of Commitment, Ecologists deploy drones at Ashdown Forest to monitor deer population, This is why Katie Price and Nigel Farage were at Three Bridges Football Club this week
For further information, please visit: https://orlo.uk/5j4hS