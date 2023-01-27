Crawley Police have appealed to residents to register their gold valuables with them to prevent thefts.

According to the police, “items of gold jewellery are preferred items for thieves to steal, due to the value of gold.”

These thefts can happen at residents’ homes and it is known that thieves target homes following a wedding or other festivities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley Police put a post on its Facebook page offering advice to residents.

Crawley police urge residents to register their gold items to deter thieves

The post said: ”Extra care needs to be taken if there are more valuables in your home, for example, additional jewellery or presents following a wedding, during festival times or other celebrations.

“You can register your jewellery items free here: https://orlo.uk/BHWDb”

Advertisement Hide Ad