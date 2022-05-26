Crawley Police warning over cooking oil theft across Sussex

A warning has gone out from police in Crawley over the theft of cooking oil across the county.

By Sarah Page
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 10:19 am

Officers are urging businesses to be vigilant after a spate of thefts over the past month.

A spokesperson said: “The theft of cooking oil has been identified as a national issue, and suspects have claimed to be from the company hired to collect the oil and have produced what has looked like fake IDs.

"It is thought that the thieves are taking the used oil to convert it into unregulated biodiesel for sale on the black market.

Thieves are stealing used cooking oil to convert it into bio fuel

"We advise that business keep used oil safely locked up in a storage area until your known oil collector can collect.

"Please visit our web page for crime prevention advice: at https://orlo.uk/ZiJzU

To report a crime please call 101 or online here https://orlo.uk/sicKg in an emergency dial 999.

Restaurants and takeaways in nearby Horsham also recently reported a spate of cooking oil thefts.

