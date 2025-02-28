Crawley residents warned of two women ‘pretending to be deaf’ asking for charity donations

Police in Crawley have warned residents to be on their guard against two women ‘pretending to be deaf’ who are approaching people and asking for charity donations.

Police have received reports of two white females in their 20s asking for donations within Acorn Retail Park.

The force have been informed that the charity is ‘fake’.

One victim had £100 taken from them after agreeing to donate £10.

Police have asked residents to remain ‘vigilant’ and make sure donations are given safely to legitimate charity organisations.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware, Crawley Police have received a report of two white females in their early 20's approaching people asking for charity donations within the Acorn Retail Park, #Crawley.

“Officers have been informed that the charity is fake, after the victim agreed to donate £10, when £100 was taken instead.

“The two females are pretending to be deaf, please be vigilant and make sure you are giving safely to a legitimate organisation.

“For advice and information on charity fraud please visit here https://orlo.uk/2pUKx.”