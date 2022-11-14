Crawley shop staff threatened with knife in armed robbery at Co-op store

Police said they responded to reports of a robbery at the Co-op store in Ifield Drive, Crawley, around 8.20pm.A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A man in possession of a knife entered the store and threatened staff before fleeing the scene with two bottles of alcohol. Fortunately, no one was physically hurt.“Officers, including armed units, attended the scene and carried out an extensive search of the area but were unable to locate a suspect.“The man is described as white, of medium build, with blonde hair and wearing a grey hooded jumper, blue mask and blue jeans.“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to report online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1158 of 13/11. In an emergency, dial 999.”