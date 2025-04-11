Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Crawley.

Sussex Police said officers were called after a 21-year-old local man ‘presented himself at hospital’ on Thursday evening (April 10).

It followed an incident at the Memorial Gardens in Crawley town centre.

"He was treated for a neck wound and his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening,” a police spokesperson said.

"Enquiries led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man from Crawley, a 20-year-old man from East Grinstead and a 20-year-old man from Croydon, at an address in East Grinstead in the early hours of Friday, April 11.

"All three were arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm with intent and remain in police custody at this time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Pauline Lane said this incident ‘highlights our concerns regarding knife crime’.

She added: It is reported to have occurred in Memorial Gardens, close to Queensway, about 11.30pm on Thursday 10 April.

“Three suspects have been arrested and all parties are believed to be known to each other.

“Anyone who saw what happened, witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time or captured anything on mobile, CCTV or dash cam, is urged to come forward.

“We will continue to work with partners, educate the public, protect victims and witnesses, and deal robustly with offenders to demonstrate that knife crime is absolutely not welcome in Sussex.”

If you can assist with the investigation, please report it to the police online or call 101, quoting serial 33 of 11/04.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.