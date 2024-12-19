Crawley stabbing: Suspect on the run as man taken to hospital

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Published 19th Dec 2024, 10:55 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 11:50 BST
A suspect is on the run after a stabbing in Crawley, the police have said.

Sussex Police received a report of a man having been stabbed in Celandine Close, Crawley, at around 9pm on Wednesday (December 18).

"Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital by the ambulance service with an injury to his arm,” a police spokesperson said.

"Work is ongoing to locate a suspect and there will be an increased police presence in the area while this is underway.”

Police said on Friday (December 20) that searches are still ongoing, adding: “An increased police presence can still be expected.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident – or has any information that could help – is asked to contact the police online or via 101, quoting serial 1371 of 18/12.

