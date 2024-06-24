Crawley stabbing: Two charged with attempted murder

By Matt Pole
Published 24th Jun 2024, 16:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Sussex Police have charged two people in connection with a stabbing in Crawley on Saturday (June 22).

Emergency services were called to Dalewood Gardens at around 4pm to reports of a man having been stabbed.

Police said the victim was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two people were arrested in the hours following the incident.

Emergency services attend serious Crawley incident. Picture by Eddie MitchellEmergency services attend serious Crawley incident. Picture by Eddie Mitchell
Emergency services attend serious Crawley incident. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police said Steven Finn, 45, of North Road in Crawley, and Rebecca Smith, 45, of Dalewood Gardens, have now both been charged with attempted murder.

Both have been remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on July 22, police added.

Detective Chief Inspector Colin Garman said: “This was an extremely serious incident that was met with the robust emergency response it required.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The victim was swiftly treated by paramedics and, following an extensive search, we were able to bring two suspects into custody.

“I would like to thank the community for their patience while we investigated this incident over the weekend.

“We are still appealing for anyone with information or relevant footage to report to police online or via 101, quoting Operation Wildwood.”