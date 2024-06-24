Crawley stabbing: Two charged with attempted murder
Emergency services were called to Dalewood Gardens at around 4pm to reports of a man having been stabbed.
Police said the victim was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Two people were arrested in the hours following the incident.
Sussex Police said Steven Finn, 45, of North Road in Crawley, and Rebecca Smith, 45, of Dalewood Gardens, have now both been charged with attempted murder.
Both have been remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on July 22, police added.
Detective Chief Inspector Colin Garman said: “This was an extremely serious incident that was met with the robust emergency response it required.
“The victim was swiftly treated by paramedics and, following an extensive search, we were able to bring two suspects into custody.
“I would like to thank the community for their patience while we investigated this incident over the weekend.
“We are still appealing for anyone with information or relevant footage to report to police online or via 101, quoting Operation Wildwood.”