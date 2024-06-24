Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police have charged two people in connection with a stabbing in Crawley on Saturday (June 22).

Emergency services were called to Dalewood Gardens at around 4pm to reports of a man having been stabbed.

Police said the victim was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Two people were arrested in the hours following the incident.

Emergency services attend serious Crawley incident. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police said Steven Finn, 45, of North Road in Crawley, and Rebecca Smith, 45, of Dalewood Gardens, have now both been charged with attempted murder.

Both have been remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on July 22, police added.

Detective Chief Inspector Colin Garman said: “This was an extremely serious incident that was met with the robust emergency response it required.

“The victim was swiftly treated by paramedics and, following an extensive search, we were able to bring two suspects into custody.

“I would like to thank the community for their patience while we investigated this incident over the weekend.