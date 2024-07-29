Crawley: Sussex Police appeal for information following series of indecent exposure incidents
A total of four incidents have been reported in the Tilgate Woods and Crawley Down area since March 2024, the force said.
Officers were called to an incident near Worth Way, Crawley Down on March 18.
Similar incidents were alerted to police in Tilgate Woods on June 13, July 22, and July 24.
They all took place between 7.30am and 10am, police added.
The man has been described by Sussex Police in all incidents as slim, white and wearing tights. In come cases, he has been wearing a mask.
Detective Constable Alicia Smith said: “We are aware that these incidents are concerning for the local community.
“We have launched an investigation to identify the suspect and enquiries are ongoing to do so.
“If you have any information or footage or have seen anyone acting suspiciously in these areas, please contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Marmion.”