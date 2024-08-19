Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police would like to speak to two individuals in connection with a theft at a Co-op in Crawley.

Police said £150 worth of painkillers was stolen from Co-Op in Maidenbower Square on July 28.

Sussex Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying two people in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us identify these two people?

Can you help us identify these two people? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“We’d like to speak to them in connection with the theft of £150 worth of painkillers from Co-Op in Maidenbower Square, Crawley, on 28 July.

“Call 101 or report it online if you can help, quoting crime reference 47240145268.”

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.