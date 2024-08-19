Crawley: Sussex Police issue appeal after theft of £150 worth of painkillers from Co-op
Police said £150 worth of painkillers was stolen from Co-Op in Maidenbower Square on July 28.
Sussex Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying two people in connection with the incident.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us identify these two people?
“We’d like to speak to them in connection with the theft of £150 worth of painkillers from Co-Op in Maidenbower Square, Crawley, on 28 July.
“Call 101 or report it online if you can help, quoting crime reference 47240145268.”
