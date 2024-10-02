Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager from Crawley has been reported missing by Sussex Police.

Casey, 17, was last seen at her home address on September 25.

She is described by Sussex Police as 5'7" and slim, but her current clothing is unknown at this time.

Casey has links to Bognor and the West Sussex area, according to Sussex Police.

Have you seen Casey who has been reported missing from Crawley? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1544 of 26/09.

