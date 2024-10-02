Crawley teen with links to Bognor and the West Sussex area reported missing
Casey, 17, was last seen at her home address on September 25.
She is described by Sussex Police as 5'7" and slim, but her current clothing is unknown at this time.
Casey has links to Bognor and the West Sussex area, according to Sussex Police.
Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1544 of 26/09.
