Crawley: Teenage mum stabbed in the heart, inquest hears
Stephanie Marie, 19, from Horley, was found in Crawley Station car park at around 7.10am on Sunday, August 18 where she was declared dead by paramedics.
The father of her child, Jason Pascal Flore, 26, has been charged with murder.
Coroners Officer Rachel Greenhill told the hearing in Horsham on Monday (September 9): “Emergency services were call to scene following reports from a member of the public.
“On first attendance, Police have located Ms Marie unconscious within a tent, with apparent stab wounds.
“Paramedics arrived and attempted life saving measures on Ms Marie, but sadly she was later declared deceased at scene.”
The provisional cause of death was given as stab wounds to the heart and aorta following a post-mortem examination conducted at Worthing Hospital on August 23.
A full inquest has been adjourned until a later date pending criminal proceedings.
Flore appeared at Lewes Crown Court last month where he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.
A trial is expected to take place at the same court in February next year.
Stephanie family previously paid tribute to to the young mum in a statement released on August 20.
They said: “Stephanie was a much-loved daughter, sister and mother. We are devastated that her young life has been ended in this way. She had her whole life ahead of her.
“At school she excelled at sport and loved basketball, football and gymnastics. We will miss her so much. Life will never be the same.”