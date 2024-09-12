A teenage mother from Surrey was stabbed in the heart in a railway station cark park in Sussex, an inquest has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephanie Marie, 19, from Horley, was found in Crawley Station car park at around 7.10am on Sunday, August 18 where she was declared dead by paramedics.

The father of her child, Jason Pascal Flore, 26, has been charged with murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coroners Officer Rachel Greenhill told the hearing in Horsham on Monday (September 9): “Emergency services were call to scene following reports from a member of the public.

Stephanie Marie was found in Crawley Station car park where she was sadly declared dead by paramedics. Picture courtesy of British Transport Police

“On first attendance, Police have located Ms Marie unconscious within a tent, with apparent stab wounds.

“Paramedics arrived and attempted life saving measures on Ms Marie, but sadly she was later declared deceased at scene.”

The provisional cause of death was given as stab wounds to the heart and aorta following a post-mortem examination conducted at Worthing Hospital on August 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full inquest has been adjourned until a later date pending criminal proceedings.

Jason Pascal Flore has been charged with murder. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Flore appeared at Lewes Crown Court last month where he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

A trial is expected to take place at the same court in February next year.

Stephanie family previously paid tribute to to the young mum in a statement released on August 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “Stephanie was a much-loved daughter, sister and mother. We are devastated that her young life has been ended in this way. She had her whole life ahead of her.

“At school she excelled at sport and loved basketball, football and gymnastics. We will miss her so much. Life will never be the same.”