Crawley teenager reported missing by Sussex Police

By Matt Pole
Published 26th Sep 2024, 17:20 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2024, 17:25 BST
A teenager from Crawley has been reported missing by Sussex Police.

Zion, 15, was last seen in the town at around 9.30am on Tuesday morning (September 24).

Anyone who sees Zion or knows his whereabouts is asked by Sussex Police to dial 999.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Have you seen Zion who has been reported missing in Crawley?

Have you seen Zion who has been reported missing in Crawley? Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Zion is 5'10 with short black curly hair. He is believed to be wearing a black 'puffa'-style jacket and black clothing.

“He also has links to London.

“Anyone who sees Zion or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 749 of 24/09.”