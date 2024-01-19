Three football supporters were convicted in court for incidents of disorder at matches involving Crawley Town FC, police said today (Friday, January 19).

Liam Green, 18, Benjamin Lanceley, 28, and Yai Prentice, 18, were charged with offences.

Sussex Police said Green was involved in disorder reported at 3.45pm on September 30 last year, during a match between Crawley Town and Sutton United.

Lanceley and Prentice were involved in an incident in Cleveland during a fixture between Crawley Town and Hartlepool played in April last year, police added.

Following investigations by Sussex Police's Football Unit, all three men have been convicted and issued with Football Banning Orders that last for three years, police confirmed.

A football banning order prohibits anyone attending a football fixture, or the celebrations in the local area prior or post-match.

Dedicated Football Officer for Crawley Town FC, PC Juliette Swietlik said: “We will not tolerate football crime and related disorder.

“We want football fixtures to be events where families can attend, feel safe and everyone can have an enjoyable time.

“Those who pose a risk to this or use the match and feel good-spirit to commit crime will be put before the courts."

Chris Baker, Safety Officer Crawley Town FC said “We have a zero-tolerance approach on all forms of anti-social behaviour and this includes any form of abuse.

“We worked closely with Sussex Police to identify and prosecute the individual concerned and we welcome the guilty verdict from the courts.

“The individual will also be subject to an indefinite ban from the Broadfield Stadium.”

Police said Liam Green, 18, Hickling Walk, Crawley appeared before Crawley Magistrates' Court on November 30 where he admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, contrary to the Public Order Act.

He was ordered to pay a £26 surcharge and £85 court costs alongside the three-year football banning order, police added.