Crawley: Two men convicted of county line drug dealing
A drug line, known as ‘JJ’, facilitates the sale of class A drugs from London into Crawley.
Sussex Police said Al Yasa Ismail, thought to be the holder of the drug line, and Younis Awale, a runner for the JJ line, both admitted to supplying Class A drugs.
On May 21, police attended an address in London and Ismail was arrested where he was found with a phone linked to the drug line.
Following the arrest, a Section 8 warrant was completed at an address in Iveagh Close, Crawley and Awale was also arrested. Sussex Police said drugs and a phone was seized.
They were both charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, police added.
Sussex Police said Ismail, 36, of Kimberley Avenue, London and Awale, of Palmers Road, Southgate, Enfield appeared before Lewes Crown Court on June 27 and pleaded guilty.
They’re both due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on August 9 for sentencing, police added.
Detective Chief Inspector Colin Garman said: “This result shows our commitment to dismantling drug lines and protecting our communities.
“Incredible work has been put in to get this result by all of our teams and I hope the sentencing they get is reflective of the crimes they have committed.”