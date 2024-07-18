Crawley: Two men sentenced for restaurant burglary
Officers were called to a report of a break-in at Mo Lin restaurant on High Street at around 1am on May 22.
Police said two men entered the restaurant and a number of items, bank cards and cash was stolen.
Harvey Brackpool and Jason O’Dwyer were identified on CCTV arrested on June 1 and June 17 respectively in connection with the incident and later charged with burglary, the force said.
Brackpool, 22, of no fixed address appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on June 3 where he admitted to the offence.
Sussex Police said he was sentenced to 42 weeks’ imprisonment when he appeared before Lewes Crown Court on July 15.
O’Dwyer, 37, of Eastbourne Road, Halland, appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 1 and pleaded guilty.
Sussex Police was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.
Chief Inspector Pauline Lane said: “Both Brackpool and O’Dwyer caused harm and distress to the business owner and no one who goes to work should expect to deal with such an incident.
“We worked hard with colleagues across our Crawley teams to ensure they were put before the courts.
“Their sentences will curb their offending and bring some peace of mind to business owners in the area.”