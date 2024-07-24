Crawley: Two men steal around £50,000 of goods in phone shop robbery

By Matt Pole
Published 24th Jul 2024, 14:04 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 14:09 BST
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery at a phone shop in Crawley.

Officers were called to the incident at a premises at O2, The Martlets at around 11.50am on June 26, which involved two men forcing their way into the stock room and stealing around £50,000 of goods.

New images have been released of men police are seeking to identify connection to the incident.

CID Supervisor Oli Robinson said: “We understand the men have their faces partially covered in the images, but we are appealing to those who may have seen the men that day, or recognise them from their local community.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery at a phone shop in Crawley. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police
Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery at a phone shop in Crawley. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

“This was a brazen robbery committed in the middle of the day with other customers in the shop at the time.

“CCTV shows that the suspects were in the area of The Martlets some for some time before, and we believe have been in the store on prior occasions.”

If you recognise them, or have any information, call 101 quoting serial 612 of 26/06.

Officers were called to the incident at a premises at O2, The Martlets at around 11.50am on June 26, which involved two men forcing their way into the stock room and stealing around £50,000 of goods
