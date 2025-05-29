Crawley woman, 39, sentenced for criminal damage and abusive behaviour following incident at St Leonards restaurant
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Martina Lee, 39, of Dower Walk, Gossops Green, Crawley was ordered to pay compensation and fines.
The incident happened at La Bella Vista, Grand Parade, St Leonards on October 12, 2024, the CPS said.
Lee was sentenced on Friday, May 23.
A CPS spokesperson said: “The defendant had pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal damage valued under £5,000 and one charge of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at the first hearing in this case, which took place on February 12 at Hastings Magistrates’ Court.
“A third charge of assault by beating, which the defendant pleaded not guilty to, was subsequently discontinued.”
The CPS said Lee was ordered to pay £492.55 in compensation, a victim surcharge of £49, £85 court costs, a £61 fine in respect of the criminal damage charge, and a £61 fine regarding the charge of using threatening behaviour.
Last October Aldo Esposito, owner of La Bella Vista, said an incident happened at his restaurant involving a dispute over payment of a bill.
He said he was considering requesting payment card details from customers before they dine in the wake of the incident on October 12.
Following the incident a Sussex Police spokesperson said police responded to a report of a woman and man fighting with staff and damaging property inside La Bella Vista.
The spokesperson added that police later arrested a 39-year-old woman from Crawley in nearby Saxon Street ‘on suspicion of criminal damage, common assault and assault’.