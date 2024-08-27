Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police are appealing for information following a sexual assault in Crawley.

Officers were called to the incident in Waterfield Gardens at around 1.05am on July 19, where it is reported an unknown man assaulted a woman.

The force said it has been linked to other incidents in the area.

Anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 172 of 14/07.

Officers were called to the incident in Waterfield Gardens at around 1.05am on July 19, where it is reported an unknown man assaulted a woman. Picture courtesy of Google

