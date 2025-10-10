Crime cut in town centre hotspots across Sussex this summer

Crime has been reduced in town centre hotspots across Sussex this summer thanks to increased visible policing patrols and close working with businesses and partners.

July saw the start of the Safer Streets Summer initiative, a national campaign to tackle anti-social behaviour, particularly in town centres during the busy summer period.

There’s been a significant drop in reports of all crime in targeted town centres, including a drop in violent crime and shoplifting, as part of the campaign.

The increased police presence – more than 4,000 hours of additional patrols this summer – led to 230 stop searches, 32 weapons seized and 172 arrests.

The additional patrols and proactive policing during the campaign was enhanced by Night Safety Marshals working in the daytime to engage with vulnerable people and provide extra eyes and ears.

Officers have disrupted drug supply networks, provided quick and effective responses to business crime, shoplifting and assaults and targeted enforcement with partners.

The initiative to create safer, thriving town centres, has had a great effect. It follows on from the success of hotspot policing in Sussex, fully implemented a year ago after being piloted in the county.

Targeted hotspot patrols to deter and respond to crime will continue all year round.

Chief Superintendent Katy Woolford said: “Absolutely hotspot policing is having a positive impact in Sussex.

“By concentrating resources over the summer in targeted town centre areas, as part of a national campaign, we have significantly reduced crime.

“Violent crime was cut by 16.2%, offences involving a knife by 10.5%, shoplifting by 12.1% and all crime by 8.9% from July to September, compared to the same period last year.

“Officers and partners across Sussex have been working hard to prevent crime and to find and prosecute those who persistently commit crime and impact communities.

“Working closely with businesses and encouraging reporting of crime allows us to get a more accurate picture of what is happening locally and enables us to focus patrols at peak times to reduce harm.

“We are committed to keep town centres safe all year round.

“If you have any concerns in your area please report it. It is so important that we get that information from you to direct our resources to where they are needed.”

Commenting on the local success of the national campaign, led by Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Chief Constables, Sussex PCC Katy Bourne said: “The crime reductions for Sussex speak for themselves - violent crime cut by over 16% and shop theft down more than 12%. Our Safer Streets campaign has really made its mark in our town centres.

“By investing in targeted prevention and partnership activities, we’ve reduced the crime that residents tell me matters to them and brought more offenders to justice.

“I’m really pleased with the work that’s been carried out, which has included hotspot policing, additional patrols and collaboration with community safety partners such as our Night Safety Marshals. The aim has always been to make our streets safer for everyone."