Crime falls in Sussex’s hotspot areas after six months of targeted action

Crime has fallen in Sussex’s hotspot areas after six months of targeted action.

More than 10,000 hours of extra patrols, tens of thousands of public engagements and relentless enforcement action has seen crime in hotspots fall by over 14% in the six months from April 2024 – compared to the same time last year.

April was the official launch of Sussex Police’s Hotspot Policing Team - a unit dedicated to tackling anti-social behaviour and serious violence in 29 areas with relatively high concentrations of crime.

Alongside enforcement and engagement, the team has also been working with Sussex Police’s partners to tackle the root issues that underpin criminal behaviour.

In that time, anti-social behaviour crime has reduced by 17.9% and reports of grievous bodily harm have fallen by 29.1%.

Knife-related offences have increased by 10.3%, driven by increases in two new hotspots in the Brighton area. In the 27 other hotspot areas, knife offences have fallen by 22%.

Offences involving a knife also include possession of bladed articles, so increases in reports can correlate with more proactive searches by officers, finding knives and taking them off the street.

Over 150 searches have been completed in the hotspot areas, resulting in 23 knives being seized, 27 stolen items and 37 separate quantities of drugs.

Sussex Police have also arrested 161 people as a direct result of the additional patrols.

In November, new community pods were opened to give a presence in each area with hotspots – Hastings, Eastbourne, Brighton, Crawley, Horsham, Worthing and Chichester.

The pods operate as a clear point of contact for the public and a visible deterrent to those who may be involved in criminality.

Chief Inspector Jim Loader, Sussex Police’s lead for serious violence and knife crime, said: “In just six months, the Hotspot Policing Team has spent thousands of additional hours in our communities, building up a picture of the specific issues that affect them every day.

“We now have data over sustained period of time that shows this approach is working.

“These figures show our communities are now even safer places, with fewer knives on the streets and violent and anti-social offenders being dealt with robustly.

“The recent delivery of new community pods are another welcome boost, providing a greater presence at the heart of our towns and cities. I would encourage the public to come up and say ‘hello’– we are there to help.

“Work in our hotspot areas will continue in earnest. Please let us know of any concerns by speaking to an officer, reporting online or calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”