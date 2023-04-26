Crime in hotspot areas reduces below pre-covid baseline figures say Sussex Police

New figures compiled by Sussex Police shows robbery in hotspot areas has almost halved in the last financial year compared with the pre-covid baseline figure in 2019/20.

Robbery in these areas dropped by 47% compared with pre-pandemic numbers, while there was also a 42% reduction in assaults.

Across the 15 hotspot areas in Sussex there was a 42% reduction in ‘ADR 160’ offences in the same time frame in 2019/20.

A hotspot is an area which is approximately 150m² where the force have identified serious violence is most concentrated.

In November 2022, Sussex Police revealed figures which showed since 2019 knife crime in hotspot areas dropped by 50% in the 15 hotspot areas across the county.

Chief Inspector Simon Yates said: “These latest figures show the proactive work we are doing as a force and with partners is making an impact.

"This isn’t a case of the crime in hotspot areas just moving to other parts of the county, it is being removed from our communities. We will continue to evaluate the data and strive to keep pushing these numbers down.