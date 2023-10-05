Crime reports from Eastbourne town centre come down following highest figures in three years

The number of crimes reported in Eastbourne town centre in August have dropped following July’s record figures.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Police.UK it says there were 417 crime reports from the town centre in August, a drop off from July’s figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In August there were 122 reports of shoplifting, 110 reports of violence and sexual offences, 59 reports of anti-social behaviour and 126 reports of all other crime.

Police in Eastbourne town centre. Picture from Sussex World

During August there were 122 reports of shoplifting in the town centre which accounts for 29.2 per cent of all reported crime.

Despite the lower overall numbers, reports of anti-social behaviour, bicycle theft, possession of weapons, drugs and robbery all increased during the month of August.

However, other reports in the town centre fell in August including: reports of burglary dropped from 20 to six, criminal damage and arson reports went from 30 to 18, ‘other thefts’ fell from 27 to 24, public order offence dropped from 36 to 28, shoplifting reports fell from 204 to 122 and violence and sexual offence reports went from 115 to 110.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports of a theft from a person, vehicle crime and ‘other crime’ all remained at the same number as the previous month of eight. four and four respectively.

Inspector Sarah Taylor of the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We are dedicated to tackling crime and anti-social behaviour in Eastbourne and the reports provide us with an insight into the most prevalent issues.

“We are able to target our action to address these concerns, utilising campaigns such as Project WAVE (Wellbeing and Vulnerability Engagement), with dedicated patrol vehicles aimed specifically at protecting women and girls from violence in the night-time economy, or Operation Safety - the force’s response to knife crime and serious violence.