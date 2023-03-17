Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police:

Shripney Road, Bognor – Between Monday, March 6 and Tuesday, March 7, a business premises was burgled. A laptop was stolen. Serial 0134 07/03.

Flansham Park, Felpham – On the evening of Tuesday, March 7, the windows of two vehicles were damaged. Serial 1496 07/03.

Durlston Drive, Bersted – In the early hours of Sunday, March 12, a white Ford Transit Tipper was stolen. Serial 0345 12/03.

Can you help police with these crimes?

Elm Grove, Barnham – On Friday, March 3, a number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0390 06/03.

Baycombe Lane, Slindon – On Sunday, March 5, a vehicle was broken into and a handbag stolen. Serial 0041 06/03.

Bilsham Road, Yapton – On the evening of Thursday, March 9, the window of a vehicle was damaged. Serial 0033 12/03.

Drove Lane, Yapton – Between Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, a residence was burgled. Nothing was stolen but damage was caused to the property. Serial 0491 11/03.

Barnham Lane, Walberton – On the evening of Saturday, March 11, a vehicle was damaged. Serial 0120 12/02.