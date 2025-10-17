Crimestoppers offer up to £10,000 reward to find suspects following Peacehaven mosque arson
Sussex Police said the building in Phyllis Avenue had sustained ‘significant damage’ in the incident on Saturday, October 4. Police said footage showed two people wearing masks and dark clothing approaching the front door before spraying accelerant on the entrance and lighting a fire.
Crimestoppers said the people who were inside at the time escaped unharmed after hearing a ‘commotion’ at the front door and seeing the flames.
Annabelle Goodenough, South East Regional Manager for Sussex, Crimestoppers, said: “Crimestoppers believes everyone has the right to feel safe from crime wherever they live. This appalling attack on a mosque with people praying inside could have been fatal. Thankfully, no one was hurt but it’s crucial those involved face justice.”
Crimestoppers said the charity is supporting the investigation into the attack by offering up to £10,000 for information that the charity exclusively receives that leads to the conviction of anyone involved in the attack. The information can be submitted either via crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111. Crimestoppers said the reward is available for three months and is due to expire on January 17, 2026.
Annabelle said: “Our charity knows how difficult it can be to speak up about crime. If you know who was involved and don’t want to talk to the police, then Crimestoppers is here for you. We guarantee total anonymity to everyone – meaning that when you contact us via our website or on the phone, we never ask for any of your personal details.
“We only want information about the crime and then you’re done. Professional staff at our charity’s UK Contact Centre will ensure you can never be identified before passing on what you tell us to be investigated by law enforcement. Thousands of people contact Crimestoppers every day for which we are grateful. We don’t know who you are due to anonymity, but the information you give us stops crime and ensure justice for victims and their families.”
Crimestoppers said the charity is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The charity added that information passed directly to the police will not qualify for a reward.
Crimestoppers said: “The charity guarantees complete anonymity, meaning that people who call or contact Crimestoppers online can pass on what they know without ever giving any personal details. Computer IP addresses are never traced. Telephone calls are never recorded; there is no caller line display and no 1471 facility.”
The charity said: “The reward will only be payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police. A reward code must be asked for when calling us on 0800 555 111. If you contact the charity via their website’s online form anonymously, the ‘keeping in contact’ facility must be used, and a reward code must be requested on your initial contact.”