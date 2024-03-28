Crimestoppers offering reward of up to £1,000 for information on Dunsfold man with links to Cranleigh and Redhill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Surrey Police are continuing to appeal for the public’s help in finding 32-year-old James Carthy from Dunsfold, who is wanted for breach of court bail.

James is described by Surrey Police as a White man with short dark hair, who speaks with an Irish accent. He is around 5' 7" tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes, police added.

Surrey Police said he has connections to Cranleigh and Redhill.

Surrey Police are continuing to appeal for the public’s help in finding 32-year-old James Carthy from Dunsfold, who is wanted for breach of court bail. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

If you've seen James or have any information which could help, please direct message Surrey Police or report online using webchat or the webform surrey.police.uk/.../af/how-to-report-a-crime/ on Surrey Police’s website, quoting crime reference number PR/45240016454.

Information can be given 100% anonymously at any time via freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing a simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.