Criminal damage on Bognor Regis seafront sparks police appeal for information
Sussex Police is appealing for information following reports of criminal damage on Bognor Regis seafront.
“Police received a report of criminal damage at a premises in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, at about 6.45am on Tuesday, 19 August,” a spokesperson told the Bognor Regis Observer.
"Officers are investigating and anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 248 of 19/08.”