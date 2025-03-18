Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a serious collision in Brighton.

Officers were called to The Avenue at about 2.25pm on March 18.

Sussex Police said the collision involved the driver of a moped travelling north and a cyclist.

The driver of the moped did not stop at the scene, the force added.

Police are keen to trace the driver of this vehicle, any witnesses, or anyone with relevant footage of the vehicles in the area at the time, including CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 814 of 18/03.

Cyclist, 66, hospitalised with 'life-threatening injuries' after serious collision in East Sussex

