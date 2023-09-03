BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Cyclist airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following East Sussex collision

A cyclist in his 50s has been taken to hospital by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries following a collision in East Sussex, police have said.
By Jacob Panons
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 15:21 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 15:23 BST

Officers said emergency services were called to Powdermill Lane in Battle at around midday on Sunday (September 3) to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist.

The road has been closed in both directions, according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact [email protected], quoting Operation Xenon.

Sussex Police Photo: Jon Rigby