Cyclist hospitalised with 'serious but not life-threatening injury' following collision in village near Horsham

A cyclist has been hospitalised with a 'serious but not life-threatening injury' following a collision in a village near Horsham, Sussex Police has confirmed.

By Matt Pole
7 minutes ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 3:24pm

Police said emergency services attended the incident in the High Street (B2135) near The Partridge public house in Partridge Green at about midday on February 18.

The collision involved a car and a bicycle, Sussex Police added.

Sussex Police confirmed that a cyclist sustained a serious but not life-threatening injury and was taken to hospital.

Police want anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

In particular, officers want to trace a motorcyclist and the driver of a silver BMW who may have relevant information.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, on 101, or email [email protected] and quote serial 528 of 18/02.