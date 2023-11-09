Cyclist hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after collision involving lorry in East Sussex

A cyclist has been hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after a collision involving a lorry in East Sussex, Sussex Police have reported.

Sussex Police said the incident happened at about 6pm on Tuesday, November 7, in Boundary Road in Portslane near the junction with Portland Road.

The cyclist, a 39-year-old man from Brighton, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Sussex Police confirmed.

Police said the driver of the lorry, a 55-year-old man from Staffordshire was not injured.

Picture by Jon Rigby

Officers are investigating the circumstances, and have appealed for anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.