Cyclist hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after collision involving lorry in East Sussex
Sussex Police said the incident happened at about 6pm on Tuesday, November 7, in Boundary Road in Portslane near the junction with Portland Road.
The cyclist, a 39-year-old man from Brighton, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Sussex Police confirmed.
Police said the driver of the lorry, a 55-year-old man from Staffordshire was not injured.
Officers are investigating the circumstances, and have appealed for anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.
Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police by emailing: collision.app[email protected] or call 101 and quote serial 1086 of 07/11.