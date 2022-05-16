Cyclist seriously hurt after collision in Rustington - Driver 'failed to stop'

Sussex Police has issued an appeal for witnesses to a collision between a vehicle and cyclist around 2.30pm on Thursday, May 5, in Worthing Road, Rustington.

It happened at the junction with Wallace Road where the driver of the car, a small silver hatchback, 'failed to stop at the scene', police said.

Police said the cyclist was taken to hospital with 'serious but non-life threatening injuries' after the 'hit-and-run' collision. They have since been discharged.

Police Constable Paul Waltho said: “The vehicle involved would have sustained significant damage and the driver would have known they had struck the cyclist before driving away.

“I would urge anyone who has any knowledge of this incident or of a small silver hatchback which has damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle to contact Sussex Police.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of it which could help officers with their investigation is asked to email it to police at [email protected] or call 101 quoting serial number 528 of 08/05.

Alternatively you can report it to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.