Cyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after Brighton collision: Sussex Police appeal

A cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Brighton, Sussex Police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said they are investigating the incident, which involved a Grey Suzuki Vitara and a Grey bicycle on Lewes Road at the junction with The Avenue.

It happened at about 6.30pm on Monday, September 17.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The bicycle rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was later discharged. The driver of the Suzuki was not injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said there was a collision involving a car and a bicycle on Lewes Road, at the junction with The Avenue, in Brighton. Photo: Google Street View

“Officers are investigating the circumstances of the collision and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward. In particular, anyone with dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or mobile phone footage from the area at the time is asked to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by emailing: [email protected] and quote reference: 1181 17/09.”