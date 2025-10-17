Cyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after Brighton collision: Sussex Police appeal
Police said they are investigating the incident, which involved a Grey Suzuki Vitara and a Grey bicycle on Lewes Road at the junction with The Avenue.
It happened at about 6.30pm on Monday, September 17.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The bicycle rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was later discharged. The driver of the Suzuki was not injured.
“Officers are investigating the circumstances of the collision and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward. In particular, anyone with dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or mobile phone footage from the area at the time is asked to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by emailing: [email protected] and quote reference: 1181 17/09.”