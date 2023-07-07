A dangerous driver who left the scene of a collision in Hailsham while a passenger was trapped in the car has been jailed, police have confirmed.

At Lewes Crown Court, Reece Page, 27, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. Picture: Sussex Police

Reece Page, 27, lost control of a Mini Cooper and collided into a brick wall in Polegate Road, Hailsham, police said.

Sussex Police reported that he was only a provisional licence holder at the time, and was not displaying L plates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old ran from the scene, leaving a 22-year-old man from Burgess Hill in the rear passenger seat stranded with life-changing injuries.

A dangerous driver who left the scene of a collision in Hailsham while a passenger was trapped in the car has been jailed, police have confirmed. Picture: Sussex Police

Emergency services arrived and firefighters had to extract the 22-year-old man safely before taking to him to hospital.

At Lewes Crown Court, Page, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

The court heard how the incident happened shortly after 1am on February 26, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Page, unemployed, of Station Road, Hailsham, had attended the JD Wetherspoon pub in Hailsham.

Reece Page, 27, lost control of a Mini Cooper and collided into a brick wall in Polegate Road, Hailsham. Picture: Sussex Police

He was given the keys of a vehicle which did not belong to him, and decided to drive away.

Then after colliding into the wall, he ran away from the scene.

Page was also disqualified from driving for five years and ten months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the case, PC Lloyd Archer from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Page’s actions were reckless and selfish.

“He showed no regard for his passenger who has been left with life-changing injuries.

“Outside the pub, he had been warned not to drive by a friend, and he was not given permission to drive the car.

“He caused both himself, his passengers, and other road users a serious risk of causing serious injuries or worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad