NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Dangerous driver convicted over A22 Hailsham collision

A dangerous driver who left the scene of a collision in Hailsham while a passenger was trapped in the car has been jailed, police have confirmed.
By Sam Pole
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 12:31 BST
At Lewes Crown Court, Reece Page, 27, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. Picture: Sussex PoliceAt Lewes Crown Court, Reece Page, 27, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. Picture: Sussex Police
At Lewes Crown Court, Reece Page, 27, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. Picture: Sussex Police

Reece Page, 27, lost control of a Mini Cooper and collided into a brick wall in Polegate Road, Hailsham, police said.

Sussex Police reported that he was only a provisional licence holder at the time, and was not displaying L plates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 27-year-old ran from the scene, leaving a 22-year-old man from Burgess Hill in the rear passenger seat stranded with life-changing injuries.

Most Popular
A dangerous driver who left the scene of a collision in Hailsham while a passenger was trapped in the car has been jailed, police have confirmed. Picture: Sussex PoliceA dangerous driver who left the scene of a collision in Hailsham while a passenger was trapped in the car has been jailed, police have confirmed. Picture: Sussex Police
A dangerous driver who left the scene of a collision in Hailsham while a passenger was trapped in the car has been jailed, police have confirmed. Picture: Sussex Police

Emergency services arrived and firefighters had to extract the 22-year-old man safely before taking to him to hospital.

At Lewes Crown Court, Page, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

The court heard how the incident happened shortly after 1am on February 26, 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Page, unemployed, of Station Road, Hailsham, had attended the JD Wetherspoon pub in Hailsham.

Reece Page, 27, lost control of a Mini Cooper and collided into a brick wall in Polegate Road, Hailsham. Picture: Sussex PoliceReece Page, 27, lost control of a Mini Cooper and collided into a brick wall in Polegate Road, Hailsham. Picture: Sussex Police
Reece Page, 27, lost control of a Mini Cooper and collided into a brick wall in Polegate Road, Hailsham. Picture: Sussex Police

He was given the keys of a vehicle which did not belong to him, and decided to drive away.

Then after colliding into the wall, he ran away from the scene.

Page was also disqualified from driving for five years and ten months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking after the case, PC Lloyd Archer from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Page’s actions were reckless and selfish.

“He showed no regard for his passenger who has been left with life-changing injuries.

“Outside the pub, he had been warned not to drive by a friend, and he was not given permission to drive the car.

“He caused both himself, his passengers, and other road users a serious risk of causing serious injuries or worse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Page will have to think about his behaviour from his prison cell. We are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.”