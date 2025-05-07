Dangerous driver from Horsham sentenced over high speed pursuit near Hassocks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dangerous driver from Horsham caused serious injuries to a passenger after reaching speeds of 100mph near Hassocks, police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brandon Lee, 28, failed to stop for police while driving a Ford Fiesta on the A23 near Pyecombe.

Sussex Police said he drove down Clayton Hill on the A273 on the wrong side of the carriageway before losing control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicle hit a phone box on a bend, leaving a passenger in the vehicle with serious injuries in the wreckage.

Brandon Lee, of Forest Close, Horsham, was jailed for two years, and disqualified from driving for two years and eight months. Pictures courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police said Lee was arrested and was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

At Lewes Crown Court on April 25 he appeared for sentencing after admitting the charge.

Police said Lee, of Forest Close, Horsham, was jailed for two years, and disqualified from driving for two years and eight months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told about how the incident happened after 2am on December 8, 2023.

Brandon Lee, 28, failed to stop for police while driving a Ford Fiesta on the A23 near Pyecombe

Officers followed the Ford Fiesta as it drove out of Brighton on the A23, and activated blue lights after Lee reached speeds of 100mph in a 60mph zone.

Sussex Police said Lee failed to negotiate a left-hand bend after driving on the wrong side of the carriageway.

The road was closed while the vehicle was recovered, and a woman suffered life-changing injuries while travelling as a passenger, the force added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the case, Sergeant Joe McGregor from the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit said: “Lee’s driving was reckless and dangerous.

Sussex Police said Lee drove down Clayton Hill on the A273 on the wrong side of the carriageway before losing control.

“We know that one in three collisions in Sussex occur because drivers are going too fast.

“Speeding is one of the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“Lee is incredibly lucky that he did not cause a fatality that night, but this collision continues to have a lasting impact on the victim.

“We are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.”