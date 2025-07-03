Dangerous driver from Littlehampton sentenced following Arundel pursuit

A dangerous driver from Littlehampton who led police on a pursuit through Arundel has been sentenced.

Marley Keet, 28, was already disqualified from driving when he was seen by officers.

Sussex Police said he failed to stop, and made off from police at high speed.

During a 15-minute pursuit he collided with other vehicles and drove dangerously, the force added.

Marley Keet was sentenced to one year in prison, and was further disqualified from driving for two-and-a-half years. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police said Keet drove into a rural dead end, and tried to hide in the back of the van he was driving.

But he was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without valid insurance, and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

At Lewes Crown Court on June 17 he was sentenced to one year in prison, and was further disqualified from driving for two-and-a-half years.

Sussex Police said Keet, of Old Market Lane, Littlehampton, had been approached by officers outside Arundel at 1pm on April 13.

He drove off from officers, and was seen weaving in and out of traffic during a pursuit.

Later, police said he drove the wrong way around a roundabout, and drove towards Amberley during a pursuit, before eventually he was safely stopped.

Speaking after the case, Roads Policing Unit PC Rick Schofield said: “Keet’s driving was highly reckless and dangerous.

“He posed a high risk to himself, his passenger, other road users and pedestrians in the centre of Arundel.

“Keet showed no regard for anyone else as he tried to evade us.

“We know that excess speed and driving while under the influence of drink or drugs are among the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“This case shows our determination to ensure we catch offenders and take dangerous drivers off our roads.”