Dangerous driver sentenced after police chase in Brighton - VIDEO
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emre Baglam, of Holmbridge Gardens, Enfield, drove at high speed through Brighton to evade officers from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) and the Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU) in support.
He admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving while disqualified, and driving without valid insurance at Chichester Crown Court on October 3.
Police have confirmed he was disqualified from driving for two years, and was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 20-month suspended prison sentence.
The court also ordered Baglam to complete 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) sessions, 19 Thinking Skills Programme sessions, and put him under electronic monitoring until July 2024.
On September 3, officers were alerted to Baglam’s car over false or cloned registration plates and located the vehicle in Preston Road, Brighton.
Baglam failed to stop, and drove up Stanford Avenue at 70mph in a 20mph zone.
He switched off the headlights in the vehicle and went through a red light at the Five Ways junction.
After a short pursuit, he lost control and crashed in Vale Road into a hedge.
Shocking footage shows him reaching speeds of 70mph in a 20mph zone, driving through red lights, completing dangerous overtakes and driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic.
Sussex Police have shared the footage because speeding remains one of the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads. One in three collisions in Sussex are as a result of excess speed, and last month RPU officers carried out increased patrols and speed checks to catch offenders.
RPU Sergeant Vicki Rees said: “Baglam drove at high speed through Brighton, putting the safety of himself, his passengers and other road users at high risk.
“Speeding accounts for one in three collisions in Sussex.
“This month, our officers have been carrying out increased patrols to target people speeding, and that works continues 24/7, all year round.
“This case demonstrates our determination to catch offenders, and take dangerous drivers off our roads before they cause harm to themselves or other road users.”