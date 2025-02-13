Dangerous driver sentenced for causing fatal collision near Goodwood

A dangerous driver caused a fatal head-on collision near Goodwood while over the limit for drugs.

Sussex Police said Max Anderson lost control of his BMW after overtaking a bus in Kennel Road near Goodwood.

He caused a head-on collision with another vehicle.

Police said the victim, Donald Sutherland, 68, from Bognor, was taken to hospital, and tragically died five days later.

Anderson tested positive for the chemical breakdown of cocaine in his system, the force added.

Sussex Police is sharing the details of the case because drink and drug driving is one of the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

Anderson, 30, of Priors Acre, Boxgrove, near Chichester, appeared before Portsmouth Crown Court on January 24.

Sussex Police said he admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

The court was told how Anderson’s vehicle had gone past a bus in the single lane traffic, but then lost control.

He skidded to the wrong side of the road and struck a road sign and embankment, before causing the head-on collision.

Records showed he had been advised not to drive because of his previous drug taking.

At interview, Sussex Police said Anderson claimed he was a patient driver and was not showing off.

Police said he tested positive for 79 microgrammes (uhg) of benzoylecgonine (a chemical breakdown of cocaine) per litre of blood in his body. The legal limit is 50uhg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood.

Anderson could not account for why the drugs were in his body, the force added.

Sussex Police said he was sentenced to six years in prison, and was disqualified from driving for nine years, with a requirement to apply for and to take an extended retest before he would be allowed to drive.

Detective Constable Dave Symonds from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Anderson lost control and caused a fatal collision on our roads. This is a tragic case for all parties involved that has been linked to the consumption of drugs and alcohol.

“It is a stark reminder of the potential consequences of drug driving and the impact it has on so many lives and reinforces why police seek to stamp out drink and drug driving so robustly.

“I would like to thank the victim's family for their patience and understanding whilst this investigation was carried out.”