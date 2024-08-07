Terry Varndell, 37.

A dangerous driver was sentenced to six years in prison on Monday (August 5) on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Driving an uninsured Vauxhall Zafira, Terry Varndell, 37, was using his phone to call and texts in the moments before striking cyclist David Breen in Chichester, Sussex Police have said.

Mr Breen, 26, tragically died at the scene just minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court, Varndell formerly a refuse worker of Middleton Close, Bracklesham Bay, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving. As well as his prison sentence he has been disqualified from driving for eight years and will need to complete an extended driving test before being allowed back on the roads.

The vehicle used in the incident

The incident took place at about 8.10pm on October 26, 2021. Other motorists had seen Mr Breen cycling with lights on along the straight road and had passed him safely, but phone records showed Varndell had made several texts and calls while driving, including calls in the moments immediately before the collision.

Mr Breen, originally from County Kerry in Ireland, was living in Chichester and had been cycling home having spent the evening playing football. In a victim statement his mother Anne Breen, father Anthony, and brothers Shane and Anthony, said the accident was ‘the hardest day of their lives’. They said David was “funny, caring, ready with the banter, cheeky, lovable and always on the go”.

Det Sgt Foxton added: “Varndell drove dangerously and failed to show adequate awareness of David Breen who was cycling home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, David never made it home that night, and his death has had a lasting impact on his family and loved ones.

David Breen, 26.

“We know that driving while distracted such as by using a mobile phone is one of the ‘fatal five’ behaviours that lead to people being killed on our roads.

“This case shows the pain and heartache that being distracted and driving dangerously can cause.

“We were determined to get justice for David’s family, and are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.

“But our work to warn others about the dangers of using a mobile phone, as well as the other ‘fatal five’ factors continues 24/7, every day of the year.”