‘Dangerous’ paedophile who tried to arrange rape of young girl in Sussex sentenced

A ‘dangerous’ paedophile who tried to arrange the rape of a young girl in Sussex has been sentenced.

Sussex Police said Paul Wallis contacted another paedophile seeking to arrange a meeting to commit sexual abuse in Crawley.

The 44-year-old also possessed indecent images of children, and extreme pornographic images depicting adult sexual intercourse with animals, the force added.

Police said he appeared before Lewes Crown Court on February 24 where he admitted 12 charges in total.

The court was told how a police team in Manchester found online chats between a paedophile in Manchester and Wallis in Sussex.

Officers from Sussex Police’s Online Child Abuse team launched an investigation, and ensured the girl was appropriately safeguarded and supported.

Sussex Police said Wallis, formerly of an address in Crawley, changed his plea to guilty over the charge of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence or sexual assault.

He admitted two further counts of possessing extreme pornographic images, eight further counts making indecent images of children ranging from Category A to Category C images of sexual abuse, and one further count of distributing indecent images of children, police added.

Sussex Police said Wallis was sentenced to 11 years in prison, with a further eight-year extension, to make a total custodial period of 19 years.

The court also imposed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order to restrict his access to children after he is released.

Speaking after the case, investigating officer Detective Sergeant David Rose said: “We investigated Wallis after online chats to another paedophile in Manchester revealed his shocking desire.

“He is a dangerous man who sought to arrange a meeting with another paedophile to sexually abuse a very young girl.

“We were determined to ensure he was brought to justice, and he is now serving a significant prison sentence.”