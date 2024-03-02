Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Berbers, 21, of Byatt Walk, Richmond-upon-Thames, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison and a further three years on license after Met officers worked with Sussex Police.

The Met said a girl contacted officers in May 2019 to allege that Berbers had raped and sexually assaulted her on several occasions between December 2017 and March 2018.

Detectives scanned police records and uncovered another offence where Berbers was suspected of attacked a teenage girl in Hove, East Sussex.

Following liaison with colleagues in Sussex Police, the Met said a case was put together compiling all the evidence against Berbers.

The Met said Berbers was arrested and subsequently charged with both rapes.

The Met said Berbers was sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Friday, February 16 after standing trial at the same court from November 27, 2023 to December 4, 2023.

He was found guilty of three counts of rape relating to the two teenagers, the Met added.

Officers believe there may be more victims of Berbers and urge anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Hannah Saunders of Public Protection Unit, which covers south west London, led the investigation and said: “These young women have both been through a terrible ordeal. I would like to commend them for their courage and resilience. It is because of their testimony that this evil man is now behind bars and I hope this will bring them some closure.

“Unfortunately we cannot be sure there are not more victims who are yet to come forward. I would encourage anyone with information to get in touch so we can give you the support you need and investigate any further crimes.

“We take all allegations of this nature very seriously and you will be listened to and supported.